Western Railway organises a 2-day drama festival along with photography and painting exhibition

A two day Cultural Fest comprising of Drama Festival along with the Photography and Painting exhibition was inaugurated by Alok Kansal - General Manager of W. Rly and Tanuja Kansal - President of Western Railway Woman Welfare Organisation recently by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

This event was organized by Western Railway Cultural and Fine Art Association under the aegis of Tanuja Kansal – President of Western Railway Woman Welfare Organisation and with valuable guidance by Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway. The event was held at Godbole Cultural Hall of WR Headquarter Office at Churchgate.

The Cultural Fest was the brainchild & an initiative of Tanuja Kansal – President of Western Railway Woman Welfare Organisation. This event provided a platform for the artistes of Western Railway to showcase their talents. Alok Kansal was impressed with the performances in the Drama festival & appreciated their talent and efforts. Kansal who himself is a connoisseur of art & theatre stated that W.Rly always strives to provide a platform & encourages our talented employees to express and to exhibit their skills in various forms of art.

Speaking on this occasion, Tanuja Kansal stated that she was fascinated and transfixed by the performances presented. Kansal mentioned that this experience was truly inspiring and it aptly proves the adage that ‘Duniya Ek Rangmanch Hai.. Aur Hum Sab Iski Kathputaliyan, Jinki Dor Uparwale Ke Haath Mein Hai..!!’. This function was attended by Principal Head of Departments and senior officers.