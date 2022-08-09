Ujjain: NCC cadets take out awareness rally

NCC cadets along with commanding officers during an awareness rally in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 10th MP NCC battalion organised an awareness rally on Monday under the government’s “Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan”. NCC cadets of the battalion participated in it.

The rally began from the headquarters of the 10th MP Battalion at Dewas Road. In this, the dressed up cadets came out with tri-colour in their hands. The rally was taken out on the instruction of Colonel Arunabha Kundu, commanding officer and its objective was to hoist the tri-colour in every house. Awareness was spread through the rally that from August 13 to 15, the tri-colour should be hoisted at every home, office and other places. NCC officers Lt Kania

Meda, Lt Saroj Ratnakar, Subedar Harjit Singh, Subedar Dalbir Singh, BHM Raghwinder and NCC cadets were present in the rally. The rally reached the swimming pool via Kothi Road and ended there.

