Ujjain: National webinar on Gandhian thought held

Ujjain: A national webinar was organised by School of Studies in Political Science, Vikram University in collaboration with OSCA and Gandhi Memorial National PG College Ambala on Gandhi Chintan Aur Azadi ke vividh Ayam. In the beginning statue of Mahatma Gandhi was garlanded.

Welcoming the audience and speakers, principal of GMN College Dr Rajpal Singh said Gandhi is undisputed champion of peace not only of India but of the world. If his ideals are followed, problems of mankind will be solved. Rakesh Kumar of OSCA gave brief outline of the programme.

In the first professor RS Yadav advocated the relevance of Gandhian ideas of peace in the international context. The resource person Prof Ashu Pasricha of Punjab University, Chandigarh said Gandhi has given philosophy of life which needs to be implemented in India as well as in the world.

In the second session HoD Dr Deepika Gupta said that youth of today needs to be taught Gandhian ideas as it can held in tackling many ills. In the next session Dr SS Nain, HoD of GMN College, Dr Pravesh Kumar Dr Ramesh, Dr Vishwajeet, Dr Karan and Dr Chandrapal Punia presented papers. Chief patron of OSCA Dr Dharmpal screen videos of works done by OSCA. A total of 630 participants joined the webinar. Dr Virendra Chaware presented vote of thanks.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:01 AM IST