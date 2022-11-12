Ujjain: National Lok Adalat Cases to be resolved on mutual consensus today

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the direction of NALSA, New Delhi and SALSA, Jabalpur and the principal district and sessions judge and chairman, District Legal Services Authority RK Vani, the last National Lok Adalat for the year 2022 is being organised on November 12, so that common people will be able to get the benefit of exemption given by the government.

In pre-litigation cases of electricity theft, 30 per cent on the amount of civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest and 20 per cent on the amount of civil liability and 100 per cent on interest amount in pending cases in courts. Similarly, in the cases of water tax and property tax, 100 per cent in surcharge in cases of water tax up to 10k and in cases of more than 10k and up to 50k in cases related to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), 75 per cent in surcharge and above. 50 per cent rebate in surcharge will be given. A 100 per cent surcharge will be given in cases of property tax up to Rs 50k, 50 per cent in cases of up to Rs1 lakh and 25 per cent in surcharge above.

A special exemption is being given by all the banks in the settlement fee in cases of check bounce and in cases of bank recovery according to the circumstances of the case. The secretary of the Authority, Arvind Kumar Jain has appealed to the general public to take maximum advantage of the exemptions being given in this Lok Adalat. He also said that the benefit of the above exemptions will be available only in the cases which are to be disposed of on the day of Lok Adalat, otherwise not.

