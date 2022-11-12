Ujjain: Schools to operate between 9 am and 4 pm

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh made changes in the operation of all government/ non-government/CBSE/ ICSE/ Board of Secondary Education and schools affiliated to all boards under the district from nursery to class XII keeping in view the winter season and temperature. While doing so, orders have been issued to make the school operation time between 9 am and 4 pm only.

That is, the time of operation of schools in the district will not be kept before 9 am and after 4 pm. According to the order issued by the collector, from November 14 to January 31, classes from nursery to XII will be conducted as above in schools affiliated to government/non-government/CBSE and all boards.