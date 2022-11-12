e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain: Schools to operate between 9 am and 4 pm

Ujjain: Schools to operate between 9 am and 4 pm

The time of operation of schools in the district will not be kept before 9 am and after 4 pm

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh made changes in the operation of all government/ non-government/CBSE/ ICSE/ Board of Secondary Education and schools affiliated to all boards under the district from nursery to class XII keeping in view the winter season and temperature. While doing so, orders have been issued to make the school operation time between 9 am and 4 pm only.

That is, the time of operation of schools in the district will not be kept before 9 am and after 4 pm. According to the order issued by the collector, from November 14 to January 31, classes from nursery to XII will be conducted as above in schools affiliated to government/non-government/CBSE and all boards.

Read Also
Ujjain: Indian Constitution is combination of parliamentary & federal system says Dr Rekha Saxena
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: PDS shop owner booked for irregularities

Indore: PDS shop owner booked for irregularities

Indore: Liquor, vehicles worth Rs 1.61L seized

Indore: Liquor, vehicles worth Rs 1.61L seized

Ujjain: National Lok Adalat Cases to be resolved on mutual consensus today

Ujjain: National Lok Adalat Cases to be resolved on mutual consensus today

Ujjain: Struggle takes a person towards success Patil, says Akshay Maniram Patil

Ujjain: Struggle takes a person towards success Patil, says Akshay Maniram Patil

Ujjain: Local artistes stage ‘O Henry’play

Ujjain: Local artistes stage ‘O Henry’play