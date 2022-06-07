Ujjain: National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh stage demo in support of demands

Railway employees stage demonstration at railway station premises, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the joint call of National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) and Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh (WRMS) a series of demonstrations are being held at Railway Board, offices of general managers, offices of divisional railway managers and all major stations. At Ujjain station such protest demonstration was held on Monday under the leadership of WRMS’s local branch secretary and CWC member SK Yadav.

A huge demonstration for surrender of non-safety category posts, removal of NPS and implementation of OPS, filling up of all vacancies at the earliest and removal of ceiling limit of night duty allowance was held. The agitated employees staged a demonstration at the local station premises. Along with this, other main demands such as installing tools given to the loco pilot and train manager in the loco and brake pan itself, ending privatisation and corporatisation practice of the railways, running staff of other divisions to the trains were also raised.

Demands like giving back, bringing back 23 surrendered posts of train manager of Ujjain headquarters, giving risk allowance to assistant loco pilots, changing crew working beat of goods trains, filling up all vacancies of all commercial staff and engineering branch were also prominently highlighted during the demonstration. Functionaries Avinash Srivas, GR Jaria, SK Sijariya, Sandeep Malviya, Devendra Pradhan, GP Lakwal, Shoaib Alam, NK Jangid and Jaswant Bhalla addressed the demonstration.

Shaikh Jameel, Raghavendra Sharma, Kishore Singh, Rakesh Sharma, Nirmal Kumar, Anil Deora, Jitendra Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Pir Baksh, Santosh Gupta, Narayan Singh, Vivek Yadav, Raghavendra Singh, Vinod Sharma, Nilesh Katiyar participated in the said strike. Manoj Sinha, Akhilesh Itavadia, Mayank Soni and many railway employees were also present. Joint secretary Narendra Sehgal conducted the proceedings while Yuva Samiti president Nanak Singh proposed a vote of thanks.