Ujjain Municipal Corporation gets Indian Swacchta League Award

Municipal commissioner Anshul Gupta and subordinates receive the award in New Delhi on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A new chapter has been attached to the history of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). For the first time in the history of UMC commissioner, Anshul Gupta is nominated health inspector. Mukesh Bhati was the representative to receive the award on behalf of UMC.

The commissioner dedicated the award to the citizens and the team of UMC. In a programme organised in Delhi, minister of state for housing and urban development, Kaushal Kishore, joint secretary Roopa Mishra, Swachh Bharat Mission, principal secretary Nikunj Shrivastava, state government presented the award to UMC commissioner Gupta and health inspector Bhati.

In the Indian Swachata League from September 17 to October 2, special efforts were made for cleanliness and beautification of tourist places under the Amrit Mahotsav of cleanliness. In this regard, the cleaning and transformation of the Datta Akhara were dedicated to the residents of the city. The cleanliness drive was performed by the citizens of Ujjain and students of Avantika University and Madhav Arts College. The above works were appraised at the national level and the city of Ujjain has secured the first place in the category of 3 to 10 lakh population for performing extraordinary work.

