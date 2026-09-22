Ujjain Municipal Corporation Demolishes Illegal Simhastha-Area Construction, 272 Buildings May Face Road Widening | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Monday demolished an illegal construction on Simhastha area land along Lalpul Bridge Road as part of its drive against encroachments ahead of Simhastha 2028.

The action was taken against construction carried out by Madhavanand Ashram without permission. Two Poclain machines and JCB machines were deployed for the demolition after inspection of the site and completion of the necessary process.

Municipal commissioner Abhilash Mishra said no permanent or temporary construction, encroachment or unauthorised use of land would be allowed in the Simhastha area without permission.

He said the UMC was continuously monitoring the area and identifying illegal constructions and encroachments to ensure adequate space for roads, ghats, parking, traffic and other arrangements for the festival.

730-metre road widening drive begins (Pic 2)

The UMC on Monday also began measuring and marking a roughly 730-metre road proposed to be widened to 15 metres. The Rs 9.80 crore project is expected to affect 272 buildings.

The road stretches from Khajurwali Masjid, Abdalpura, Jiwajiganj police station to Ganesh Chowk. The project will be funded by the State Government.

Building inspector Shivam Gupta and the UMC team carried out measurements, marked the proposed road boundary and identified affected buildings.