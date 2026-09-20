BE Student Loses ₹1.30 Lakh After Fraudsters Pose As Bank Officials In Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A BE student lost ₹1.30 lakh in a suspected cyber fraud after scammers allegedly posed as Axis Bank representatives and tricked him into entering an OTP on a fake website. The Indore cyber fraud was reported in the Palasia area after the student was told that a credit card protection fee needed to be deactivated. Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons and started an investigation.

Student receives call from fake bank representative

According to Palasia police, the complainant, Saumya Bordia, is a BE student who lives on rent in the Geeta Bhawan area. He received a call on September 5 from a person claiming to be an Axis Bank representative.

The caller allegedly told Saumya that a protection fee linked to his credit card had to be deactivated. He then directed the student to visit a website called “Exonline.help” and follow instructions to deactivate the fee.

To make the call appear genuine, the fraudster allegedly shared details about Saumya’s credit card limit and validity period. He also told the student not to use the credit card for 24 hours.

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₹1.30 lakh transferred to Amazon merchant

Following the instructions, Saumya logged on to the website and clicked on the activation option. He was then asked to enter an OTP sent to his mobile phone.

After entering the OTP, the website displayed a message saying that the session had expired. The student then logged out.

The next day, Saumya checked his credit card balance through the mobile application and discovered that ₹1.30 lakh had been transferred to an Amazon merchant.

After realising that he had been duped, the student immediately contacted the cyber helpline and reported the Indore cyber crime.

Based on his complaint, Palasia police registered an FIR against unidentified persons. Police are examining the transaction details and other available information to identify the accused.

The Indore cyber fraud case is being investigated, and police are also looking into the website and transaction trail used in the alleged scam.