Cyber Fraud Alert Issued Over Fake Account of Alirajpur Collector Neetu Mathur | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fake Facebook account using the name and photograph of Aalirajpur Collector Neetu Mathur has prompted the district administration to issue a public alert.

The Collector urged residents to remain cautious and avoid responding to suspicious friend requests, messages or financial demands from the fake profile.

Mathur warned that the person operating the account could seek money, online payments, bank account details, OTPs or other personal information by misusing her identity.

She advised residents not to share financial or personal information without independently verifying the communication.

The Collector also urged people to report and block any Facebook profile using her name or photograph without authorisation and inform the authorities or cyber cell for appropriate action.

She cautioned residents against opening unknown links or responding to payment requests received through social media. People should verify the sender’s identity through a reliable official channel before taking any action.

The administration appealed to citizens to remain vigilant against online impersonation and immediately report suspicious social media activity.