Ujjain Municipal Corporation Council Clears Key Simhastha Proposals | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): A special meeting of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Council was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Corporation Speaker Kalavati Yadav in the presence of Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and Municipal Commissioner Abhilash Mishra.

During the meeting, the Council deliberated on the agenda and unanimously approved proposals to demolish dilapidated public toilets across the city and construct new facilities under SBM 2.0.

Approval was also granted for the reconstruction of the Sulabh toilet at Khadthiya in Ward 24, the urinal near Lal Masjid, and the removal of the urinal outside Gandhi Bal Udyan at Ksheersagar.

Keeping Simhastha-2028 in view, the Council unanimously approved a series of compensation proposals for property owners voluntarily surrendering buildings and commercial establishments affected by ongoing road-widening projects.

These include widening works from Gadapulia to Lal Pul via Jaysinghpura (Bhagat Singh Marg); VD Market to Chhoti Puliya via Teliwada and Dhaba Road; Gaadi Adda Chauraha to Bada Pul covering Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Vallabhbhai Patel Marg and Veer Durgadas Marg; Harifatak Road to Mahakal Parking via Maharajwada School No. 2; GAIL India Chauraha to Neelganga and Shanti Nagar to Manchhaman Chauraha; Sanwer Road from Muni Nagar to Sarthak Nagar on Indore Road; Hamukhedi Bijasan Mata Temple to Dewas Road; and compensation for residents of the 12 Quarters affected by the four-lane expansion of the Harifatak Railway Overbridge under the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation's Simhastha-2028 project.

The Council also approved the proposal to name the Municipal Corporation's under-construction shopping complex at Alakhdham and directed that the supplementary proposal be placed before the House through the Mayor-in-Council.

While considering the proposal to transfer the Ujjain Swimming Complex to the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare for establishing a swimming academy, the Council approved it on the recommendation of the Mayor-in-Council, subject to obtaining State government approval, if required.

The House also unanimously approved the proposal for the regular operation of the swimming pool at Dewas Road in Ward 52.

In another significant decision, the Council cancelled the previously approved project with GAIL India Limited for setting up a CBG plant under the PPP model and approved inviting fresh tenders.

To accelerate preparations for Simhastha-2028 and expedite the widening of Master Plan roads, the Municipal Corporation also approved a proposal to obtain loans from HUDCO and commercial banks for the purchase and resale of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) relating to land and properties affected by road expansion and other infrastructure development works.

Following detailed deliberations, the proposal received approval in the interest of both the public and the Corporation.

Opposition storms proceedings

The UMC Council meeting witnessed heated exchanges on civic issues and the functioning of the BJP board, with Opposition Congress members strongly opposing several proposals.

Following intense debate, the Council approved compensation for leaseholders affected by ongoing road-widening projects.

During the discussion, the Opposition objected to the ruling side's initial resistance to compensating leaseholders.

Leader of Opposition Ravi Rai argued that the government itself had granted the land leases and that those losing their houses for public infrastructure projects should receive compensation on priority.

The proposal was eventually approved after sustained pressure from Opposition members.

The Opposition also opposed a proposal to raise an Rs 200-crore loan from banks for the purchase and resale of TDR required for road-widening works.

Congress members further criticised the issuance of tenders for setting up a CBG plant under the PPP model and leasing the Dewas Road swimming pool without prior approval of the Council or informing corporators.

They alleged a lack of transparency in the Corporation's functioning, leading to sharp exchanges with the ruling party.

Congress workers lay siege to UMC headquarters

Angered by the city's crumbling roads, poor civic amenities, contaminated water supply and what it termed discriminatory action by the UMC, the City Congress Committee staged a protest outside the civic headquarters despite heavy rain.

Led by president Mukesh Bhati, party leaders and workers marched on foot from Koyla Phatak Chauraha to the UMC headquarters, raising slogans throughout the procession.

The demonstration concluded with the reading out and submission of a memorandum to the additional municipal commissioner.

Addressing the gathering, Bhati alleged that the UMC was adopting a biased approach in its anti-encroachment and road-widening drives.

He claimed that while ordinary residents were voluntarily demolishing portions of their homes, encroachments belonging to BJP leaders were being spared.

According to him, the encroachment of BJP leader Roop Pamnani on the Sati Gate-Kanthal to Chhatri Chowk road is the biggest obstacle to the widening project, yet the Corporation has failed to act.

He further alleged that on Nayapura Road too, houses belonging to several BJP leaders were left untouched, whereas those of common citizens had already been demolished.