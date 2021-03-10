Madhya Pradesh: Municipal commissioner presents blueprint for Ujjain of future

Ujjain: The project of district administration, Smart City and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) was placed before the public representatives at Brihaspati Bhawan on Wednesday.

The roadmap for next five-year has plan for development of Ujjain covers areas ranging from transport nagar, widening of several routes, construction of parks to ambitious expansion plan of Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Presenting the plan municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal said that in the coming five years, the city's population will increase and so also the traffic. Due to this, many routes have to be widened.

The new transport nagar is proposed in Vikram Nagar railway station area to take care of the future needs of the city. Parks need to be constructed on priority for recreation and pure air of the growing population. Commissioner also put forward a plan for new parks with the retention of old parks. He also presented the plans for new vegetable market and catering centre among other facilities to meet the needs of the city.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MLA Paras Jain, former mayor Rameshwar Akhand and Meena Jaunwal, former MLA Rajendra Bharti and Ujjain Development Authority’s former chairman Kishore Khandelwal shared their reflections on the project.

SUGGESTIONS AT A GLANCE

1-No construction should be allowed in the Samajik Nyay Parisar in front of Charak Hospital. Only dome or stage should be built there.

2-Cabinet minister Mohan Yadav gave suggestions on beautification and expansion of crowded intersections.

3-There was also a suggestion to build rescue centres and zoos to save wildlife.

4-A stop-dam on the Kahn river should be built between Raghopipliya and Panthpiplai.

5-A unit will be set-up in soyabean plant complex to provide employment to women.

6-Land to set up new industries should be identified. Over 650 proposals are already pending for new industry.