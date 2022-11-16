Ujjain: Municipal commissioner exhorts staff for excellent results in Swacch Survekshan

Municipal commissioner reviews preparations for the Swachh Survekshan, 2023 during a meeting in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): While reviewing preparations for Swachh Survekshan, 2023 on Wednesday, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh said that whatever we did in the Swachh Survekshan, 2022 is all with us and we have to unite to make preparations from the beginning again. This time the survey will be of 9500 marks. It was directed in the meeting that “What is the reason why we could not earn the first position in the ranking of the survey, we have to start our preparations by finding out the reasons for this”. Along with the work done in last year’s cleanliness survey, it will have to be analysed where there have been shortcomings in the survey work.

For the internal grading of the cleanliness survey, a cleanliness survey of wards under all zones will be done and the zone which will do excellent work will be rewarded. Everyone should be aware of what should be the criteria of the survey under the cleanliness survey campaign. Garbage taken by garbage vehicles from the wards should come separately, wet and dry garbage, otherwise, action will be taken.

As per the guidelines of the cleanliness survey, make sure that segregation is done on garbage vehicles into four parts wet, dry, domestic harmful waste and sanitary waste. No one should be found throwing garbage in the open, nor should piles of garbage be seen, for this, the members of the IEC will continuously work for public awareness in the wards. They will do the work of convincing citizens in the wards that the garbage should be dumped in the vehicles only and not in open plots and drains. It is absolutely necessary to make everyone aware of the Zero Waste event, so make the family members aware not to use single-use plastic and ban it in the wedding ceremony, as well as a reward for families who are doing this kind of work.

Zonal officers, building officers and health officers under their respective wards will ensure that the backline remains neat and clean. Additional commissioner Aditya Nagar, deputy-commissioner Sanjesh Gupta, zonal officers of all zones, building officers, building inspectors, health officers and health inspectors were present in the meeting.

