Ujjain: Municipal commissioner bats for quality in construction works

Municipal commissioner during his inspection of the construction sites in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh gave instructions here on Wednesday while inspecting the under-construction shopping complex in front of Guru Nanak Market, Sudama grain market at Dudhtalai and the swimming pool at Tarantal.

B-plus and G-plus-2 complex in place of the old corporation complex located in front of Guru Nanak Market, G-plus-2 complex in Sudama grain market and swimming pool are being constructed by the UMC, whose ongoing works were inspected by the commissioner. He directed that along with the quality of the construction work, special attention should be given to the time limit.

Construction work for G-plus-2 market is being done in Sudama grain market, in which all facilities like parking, shops on the ground floor, offices on the first floor and flats on the second floor are being constructed, as well as located in front of Freeganj Guru Nanak market. B-plus, G-plus-2 complex is being constructed in place of the old corporation complex, in which shops/offices are being constructed.