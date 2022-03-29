Ujjain: Mumbai-based youths rob trader at gunpoint in house

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed in posh Ravindra Nagar locality after the news of broad-daylight robbery at grocery merchant house on Monday afternoon spread like wildfire.

Two hired miscreants from Mumbai barged into the house of grocery merchant Mahesh Sangtani, located near Hathi Park in Ravindra Nagar area and looted him of Rs 1 lakh cash and silver coins at gunpoint. Sangtani runs a grocery shop ‘Uttam Kirana’ in Sethi Nagar locality. According to information, the two miscreants had come to Sangtani house in an Alto car.

Sangtani in his complaint with Madhav Nagar police said that two unidentified youths barged into his house wielding a pistol and knife. They at gunpoint robbed him of Rs 1 lakh cash, and 30-40 silver coins. The duo also took away two bundles of new currency notes of Rs 10-20 denominations, amounting to Rs 4000. The miscreants fled away in their car.

On the report of the victim, Madhav Nagar police registered a case of loot against three persons.

Meanwhile, sources said that the robbery was committed on the behest of one Vijay Chandrawat, a resident of Ved Nagar, who earlier used to work at Sangtani store. Sources told Free Press that Chandrawat was the key conspirator and had hired the youths from Mumbai to commit the loot. Chandrawat used to visit Mumbai for the treatment of his leg and there he had reportedly come in contact with the two youths.

Chandrawat used to work at Uttam Kirana store but had left the job. It is also said that Sangtani helped Chandrawat financially many times.

Three rounded-up

Sources privy to the investigating team, said that police have rounded-up all the three accused after tracing the registration number of Alto car which was used in the crime. TI, Madhav Nagar, Manish Lodha, however, have declined to share information regarding arrests saying that the investigation was in progress.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:47 AM IST