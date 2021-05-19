Ujjain: MP State Congress Committee secretary Sultan Lala dies at 70

jjain: Veteran social worker and Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Sultan Shah Lala died following a cardiac arrest, here on early Wednesday. He was about 70-year-old.

He is survived by ex-corporator Rahim Lala among others.

The janaza namaz was performed in the evening at Lohe Ki Pool Ki Masjid in the presence of Shahaq Quazi Khaliqurrehman and Haji Saiyyad Mohammad Noor Bhayyu Bhai.

A number of Congress leaders and social workers have expressed deep shock on his sudden departure. Ujjain