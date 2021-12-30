Ujjain: MP Anil Firozia inspects sewer line work on motorcycle

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An elected representative using high-end vehicles during their visit to their constituency is a common sight. However, Ujjain MP reviewed the progress of developmental works in his constituency on a motorcyle.

MP Anil Firozia along and municipal commissioner Anshul Gupta opted for bullet bikes over luxury cars to inspect developmental works of TATA Sewerage projects on Wednesday near Freeganj main road. They also gave instructions to Smart City officials.

They were accompanied by Superintending Engineer of Municipal Corporation GK Kathil. During the inspection which lasted for over an hour, large-scale irregularities were detected. The duo found dug-up roads, rugged chambers and incomplete repair works.

They also took officials to the task for inferior quality of construction on main roads. The commissioner asked the executing company to carry out repair work or else the amount would be deducted from their payment. MP Anil Firozia said that many loopholes in ongoing projects have been found which has exposed the tardy work being done and negligence of the company.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:32 AM IST