Ujjain: Mohan Yadav and Praras Jain review progress of ongoing works, status of proposed projects

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Higher education minister Mohan Yadav and MLA Paras Jain on Saturday reviewed the construction works and the various proposed construction works being done by various departments. The minister directed the officials of the concerned departments to complete the ongoing construction works within the time limit and instructed that bhoomi-pujan for completed construction works should be done.

In the meeting, Yadav and Jain reviewed the department-wise construction works and proposed works of the public works department, PIU, Bridge Corporation, Police Housing, UDA, Housing Board, Water Resources Department, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and RES. After reviewing, directions were given to the concerned officials. Yadav instructed the UDA officials to speed-up the work being done by them. He also reviewed the work going on in Mangalnath temple and directed that the construction work should be completed soon and the auction of the constructed shops should be done on time. Officers should establish mutual coordination and complete the construction works within the time limit for the development of the city. While reviewing the ongoing works in Chintaman Mandir, Yadav said that the construction work should be completed soon. Similarly, after discussing the expansion of the airport, he gave necessary directions to the officials of the concerned department.

In the meeting, Jain said that it is necessary from the point of view of public convenience to get the work done in the areas falling within the UMC limits, where the condition of the internal roads is dilapidated and requires repair. The concerned officers should pay attention to this and ensure that the construction work is done. Similarly, Rs 50 lakh was sanctioned for the development works of Mani Park Colony located in the Ujjain North assembly constituency. Instructions were given to the officer of the concerned department to get the work done for the construction of the community building on Ganesh Tekri.

Jain instructed for the construction of dome and dais in the Samajik Nyaya Parisar paving road from Sandipani Ashram to Makodiaam intersection and Agar Road Simhastha area. He asked to complete the ongoing construction works in Ayurveda College within the time limit. Officers were instructed to ensure that the old vegetable market of Ujjain North assembly constituency which is in a dilapidated condition is renovated under the smart city scheme. In the meeting, discussions were also held about RES and Open Jail by PIU and guidelines were given to the officers of the concerned departments.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, collector Asheesh Singh and UMC commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh were present at the meeting.

