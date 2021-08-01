Ujjain: MLA threatens to send panchayat secretary to Burhanpur

Ujjain: BJP MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan threatened a panchayat secretary during a public event. A video of the event has gone viral.

The MLA had come to Gogapur Panchayat on Saturday to perform the bhoomi pujan of work costing Rs 15 lakhs.

He expressed displeasure as the organisers failed to arrange for a foundation laying stone. In the video the MLA is seen threatening the panchayat secretary Radheshyam Sisodia, that he will take such action that he will not forget in his lifetime. He also threatened to shift him to Burhanpur.

The MLA performed the pujan but expressed his anger that the protocol of the public representative was violated.

It is against the rules to perform Bhoomi Pujan without the stone laying stone, he said.

On Saturday itself, Janpad Panchayat CEO Priyanka Tagore has issued a show cause notice to the secretary and sought a reply in two days. The secretary has asked him to respond as to why he did not make the preparations for the Bhoomi Pujan programme properly though the information about the program was shared well in time.

Tagore has sought a reply from the reply secretary within two days.