Ujjain: Mishap averted at Science College; roof falls down during class

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A major incident occurred in NAAC's only A+ plus grade college in the State which is Government Madhav Science College here on Tuesday afternoon when the roof came down during a class. Thankfully, the debris from the roof did not fall on any of the students.

The condition of the Science College building has deteriorated due to heavy rains. Water is dripping in the classrooms due to rain and on Tuesday, the debris of the roof of a classroom fell down when a BCA Class was going on. This angered the students. They protested in front of the college management. Ankit Jat of NSUI said that the students have told the management about the problem but were told that work has been assigned to an agency.

But the construction agency is not taking interest in repairing even after the release of the money.

Science College located on Dewas Road is ranked 28th in the country.

About 50 years ago the college building was built for the engineering college, in which science classes were started later. At present, B Sc, M Sc and other subjects courses are also conducted in the college.

This is the college in which state higher education minister Mohan Yadav studied in late 1980.

Principal Dr Arpan Bhardwaj said that the contract has been given to Madhya Pradesh Housing Board for the repair of the building. Rs 1.90 crore has been released for the repair of a 50-year-old building. After the incident, the Board’s engineer Nirmal Gupta has been informed to complete the work quickly, he said.