Ujjain: Miscreants snatch money from sarpanch in Freeganj area

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants have now started committing crimes in broad daylight in crowded public areas.

In one such incident, two youths snatched Rs 6,000 from the Undasa sarpanch near the Dhakkanwala Kuan area of Freeganj.

Rameshchandra Sharma is the sarpanch of Undasa. On Sunday evening, he was passing by Shaheed Park on his way to his son Vikas Sharma’s house in Sethi Nagar. He was riding a TVS XL motorcycle. When he reached Dhakkanwala Kuan, two youths riding a motorcycle hailed him and asked him to stop. As soon as he stopped, the youths accused him of hitting their motorcycle.

Then one of them said, “Do you sell ganja?”. By this time Sharma was puzzled and thought that they were policemen in plain dress. So, he put his hand in his pocket and took out Rs 6000 and a handkerchief and challenged them to search him. One of the youths snatched Rs 6,000 and the other started the motorcycle and fled towards Shaheed Park.

Sharma was unable to follow them, as the youths had taken the key of his motorcycle with them. Sharma was shocked by the sudden incident but later he called his son Vikas and narrated the entire incident to him. Both father and son reached Madhav Nagar police station and lodged a report.

