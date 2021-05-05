Ujjain: Members of survey team get commendation and sweets

Ujjain: Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla inspected the containment areas in Madhav Nagar, Mahakal and Jiwajiganj police station area and Shastri Nagar on Wednesday and enquired about the health of the patients living in home-quarantine.

They also interacted with the survey team members and distributed letters of commendation as well sweet packets to them.

Collector interacted with the patients who are availing treatment at home. He inquired about their health and asked them whether they have been provided with the medicine kit and if they get calls from the Corona Control and Command Room or not.

Collector asked all the home-quarantined people in the containment area to follow the containment norms to ensure that the infection does not spread to others. Additional Collector Jitendra Singh Chauhan was present.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 30 students tested positive for corona. Eight children in the age group of 4 to 12 years also tested positive.

Doctors, cops on C-radar

Those testing corona-positive also includes a doctor of Narwar Hospital, a doctor in Ganeshpura, director of medical store in Piplinaka and a nurse in Piplinaka. A cop from Nagda, a Central Bhairavgarh Jail inmateand policemen residing in the Naagjhiri Police Lines and their families and 4 members of a family in Mahesh Vihar also tested corona-positive on Tuesday.

TI WIFE FALLS PREY TO CORONA

Wife of Bhairavgarh police station TI Yogendra Singh Sisodia, who resides in Parshvnath City, was undergoing treatment for corona at Tejankar Hospital. The woman, Deepti, tested positive for corona about four days ago. She died early on Wednesday. SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla and many police officers reached the hospital to offer condolence to the breaved cop. Her last rites were performed at Mokshadham in Triveni. The policemen and their families mourned the untimely departure of TI Sisodia’s wife due to corona.

26 find beds using helpline number

On Wednesday, 26 corona patients found beds using the helpline numbers. For the help of corona patients and their kin the administration has issued helpline numbers: 0734-2520700 and 0734-2513100. When patients or their kin record their requirements at these numbers the district level rapid response team contacts them to provide assistance including testing and admission to a hospital.