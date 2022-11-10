Ujjain: Mega camp-cum-exhibition organised under free legal awareness drive

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under free legal awareness drive, a mega camp-cum- exhibition was organised under the Pan India Legal Awareness and Outreach Campaign at Hanuman Garhi Manglik Complex, Barnagar Road by the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi and MP State Legal Services Authority. Along with this, a blood donation camp was organised in collaboration with Jeevan Deep Sanstha, in which 15 people donated blood.

District judge and Legal Service Authority secretary Arvind Kumar said that the main objective of the Authority is to provide free legal aid and advice to the needy and suffering people. He provided information about free legal aid and advice scheme, MP Crime Victims Compensation Scheme 2015, public utility services, Lok Adalat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, rights of the girl child, NALSAR helpline number 15100 and other public welfare schemes of the National and State Legal Services Authority. On this occasion, Jain praised the “Don’t give up campaign” being run by the Jain social group Arihant and Muskaan Group in view of the wastage of grains in the country and said that, there are many people, who do not get one-time food in a good way. At such a time it is the duty of every citizen of the country to stop wastage of food and everyone should come forward to remove this social evil. He also appealed that whatever food is left in the celebrations and in the household, use it by providing it to the needy people.

District legal aid officer Chandresh Mandloi presented a mediation plan and highlighted the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO Act) 2012. Fundamental Rights and Duties of the Constitution of India, Preamble of the Constitution, life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The children were given information about the right to life, as well as information about their needs, as well as advised to contact the office of the District Legal Services Authority when people expressed their problems in the camp. Apart from this, their queries were resolved by answering the questions asked by the people.

Through the exhibition organised by para-legal volunteer, Aishwarya Surana with the objective of publicising the welfare schemes of the Legal Services Authority and taking its benefits to the general public, about 250 pamphlets of the schemes were distributed to the people present and legal information was provided to them. About 5,300 people benefited from the legal literacy and awareness camp-cum- exhibition. State Bar Council vice-president Pratap Mehta, advocate Sandeep Mehta, Jain Social Group, Arihant and Muskaan Group’s patron Manoj Surana, Karti Purnima, Swamivatsalaya Samiti’s chief convenor Pradeep Gadia, MP region chairman Vinoj Barbota, social workers Anju Surana, Sanjay Nahar, Dharmendra Jain, Ashok Chatar, Mahendra Nahar and Pawan Bothra were present.

