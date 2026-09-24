Ujjain Meeting: MP Panel Seeks Public Input On Redrawing Districts And Tehsils | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Administrative Unit Reorganisation Commission chairman SN Mishra on Wednesday said public representatives and citizens must be consulted before any administrative unit is reorganised.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Prashasnik Sankul Bhavan, Mishra said the exercise was aimed at making administration simpler, accessible and people-oriented. Local needs and public convenience should be central to the creation and reorganisation of administrative units, he said.

Mishra said proposals for the creation, reorganisation, rationalisation or abolition of divisions, districts, tehsils and janpad development blocks should be submitted to the commission through the collector with supporting facts and reasons.

He said factors including population, geographical distance, natural boundaries, industrial areas, infrastructure, resources and administrative efficiency would be considered. Staffing should also be rationalised according to the size, workload and responsibilities of administrative units.

Commission secretary Akshay Kumar Singh said the panel was visiting divisions and districts across Madhya Pradesh to receive suggestions.

Commission member Mukesh Shukla briefed officials about the questionnaire available on the commission's portal.

Collector Raushan Kumar Singh presented details about Ujjain's geographical structure, industrial units, population, Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and Simhastha-2028.

The meeting was informed that citizens, institutions, committees and public representatives could submit proposals through the commission's questionnaire.