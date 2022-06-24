Ujjain: Meditation is the only way to reduce stress, says prof Amit Goyal

Amit Goyal addresses the students during a workshop. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Meditation is the only way to reduce stress, depression and anxiety,” Government PGBT College lecturer Amit Goyal said during a workshop on role of meditation in stress management.

It was organised by the Rashtra Bharti Shiksha Mahavidyalaya for regular as well as MP Bhoj Open University’s B Ed students under EPC-SIX understanding self.

The workshop was divided into two sessions. In the first session, the resource person told the benefits of meditation and also got students to meditate. He explained the different stages of meditation with the help of power-point presentation. He also discussed about stress management, creativity and work life balance. He talked about some stress related diseases like sugar, sleep deprivation, migraine, depression and acne. Some people remove their stress with exercise, dance, music, humour and alcohol but it is temporary solution and only through meditation we have satisfaction.

The resource person said that when you are in meditation you are in silence. Describing the importance of yoga he said that once the light is shining within you it discovers your chakras. In the second session of workshop Amit Goyal presented his lecture on understanding thyself. He said that we should recognise our merits and demerits. Describing the purpose of understanding the self, he said practising self awareness is about learning to better understanding why you feel? What you feel? Why you behave in a particular way.

In this programme the students showed great enthusiasm. All teachers Dr Neelima Verma, Dr Bhumija Saxena, Neha Chourey, Seema Raipuriya, Ramcharan Kusumariya and Preeti Mourya also participated in the workshop. College principal Dr Rashmi Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.