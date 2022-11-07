Ujjain: Medical practitioners of 3 therapies join hands to treat patients

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain: Medical practitioners of 3 therapies join hands to treat patients

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make the patients healthy, the medical practitioners of three therapies; Allopathy, Ayurveda and Homoeopathy in Ujjain resolved that they would unite and do everything possible to treat patients and cure them.

In this era, due to a lack of a balanced diet and lack of exercise, serious diseases like blood pressure, sugar, and heart disease is spreading rapidly. Often the patient is taking more medicine than food! Most doctors prescribe medicines according to their own understanding and no doctor consults another doctor from a different stream.

However, Dr Praveen Pandya has brought everyone on one platform through the world's largest company SBL and made everyone resolve that they will work together. If the patient has any problem, they will consult each other and prescribe what is best for the patient.


Dr RK Marothia, a retired medical officer, said that the father of homoeopathy, Dr Hahnemann, despite being an allopathic doctor, invented homoeopathy and brought it to everyone. Dr OP Vyas gave his suggestions on behalf of Ayurvedic. Dr Vidit Khandelwal community MD medicine suggested that homoeopathic doctors should write their own prescriptions. More than half the homoeopathy doctors do not write their medicines on prescriptions and we are unable to know what they give.


Dr Mahendra Patidar neurosurgeon and director of Patidar Hospital said that this is a good initiative. District Ayush Officer Dr Manisha Pathak said that such events should be continued. The government should also take initiative for this. The programme was conducted by Dr Simran Bagga and Laxman Singh. About 50 doctors from Ujjain city were present on this occasion.

