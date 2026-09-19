Ujjain Mayor To Stage Protest Near Ambedkar's Statue On September 20 After Being Asked To Step Down From BJP Chariot During Nitin Nabin's Roadshow

Ujjain Mayor To Protest After Being Asked To Step Down From BJP Chariot | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The controversy over Mayor Mukesh Tatwal being asked to step down from the chariot during BJP national president Nitin Nabin's roadshow on Thursday evening has intensified. Tatwal said he would stage a protest near the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on Sep 20. Tatwal said he had reached the helipad to receive Nabin.

According to him, BJP district in-charge Bajrang Purohit and programme in-charge Jaipal Singh Chawda asked him to join the national president on the chariot.

Tatwal then boarded the chariot along with MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda but was asked to step down after some time. The incident has raised questions over the protocol list of leaders authorised to board the chariot.

The Mayor's name was not on the list of leaders scheduled to board the chariot from the helipad. However, his name figured on the list prepared for the stage set up on the banks of the Kshipra river. Tatwal said he was unaware of this list.

During the roadshow, Nabin, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, minister in-charge Gautam Tetwal, MP Anil Firojiya, MLA Kaluheda and city president Sanjay Agrawal were present on the chariot.

Tatwal said that as Ujjain's first citizen, it was his responsibility to attend major events in the city. He said he had informed local party office-bearers about the incident and would also apprise the Chief Minister of the matter.

BAIRWA COMMUNITY CONDEMNS INCIDENT

Members of the Bairwa community met at Sant Balinath Temple in Bagpur on Friday to discuss the incident involving the Mayor. They decided to gather near Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue in Freeganj on Sep 20.

Tatwal said he would sit near the statue at 11 am and pray for strength to endure the humiliation and faithfully discharge the responsibility entrusted to him by the people.