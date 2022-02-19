Ujjain: Marijuana from Odisha being sold in city

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A group of recently nabbed peddlers has confessed to bringing illegal drug substances from Odisha via Chhattisgarh in the city. The smugglers of Chhattisgarh have been engaged in establishing their marijuana market in Ujjain. This fact came to light when the five peddlers arrested by the Chimanganj police on Thursday were being interrogated. Among them, two are from Chhattisgarh and had been bringing marijuana to the city in trains as it is the safest medium to bring drugs, as train passengers are at the least risk of being checked for illegal substances.

They used to take the forest route to transfer drugs from Odhish to Chhattisgarh. The smugglers were taking advantage of the direct train facility from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Ujjain. Narmada Express coming from Bilaspur reaches Ujjain via Shahdol, Katni and Jabalpur.

The five accused arrested in the case are on remand till February 21, 2022. The accused Durgesh Rathore and Pancham Rathore are residents of Gaurela in Pendra district of Chhattisgarh. Police have recovered a train ticket from them. Jogendra Parihar, Dharmendra Singh of Ujjain and Israr of Tarana had also been arrested with them. They were engaged in selling marijuana in the city and Tarana.

Saturday, February 19, 2022