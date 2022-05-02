Ujjain: Marathi play explores the intricacies of male-female relationship

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): Love is a rainbow in the relationship of both man and woman. If both fill seven different colours in their relationship, then the rainbow of their love will bloom again which has changed into just two colours -black and white due to the preoccupations of the partners.

This was the theme of the Marathi play Black and White Rainbows that was staged by the Swar Samwaad Sanskrutik Evam Sahityik Sanstha Ujjain for its members on Sunday evening at Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy.

The play provided a realistic vision of the seven-coloured rainbow of love by depicting fascination, longing, love expression, and intimacy through superb dialogue quality and aesthetics exposing the intricacies of the male-female relationship.

Presented by Shri Mahalasa Creations from Nagpur, the Marathi drama starring Dr Smita Mahurkar, accurately captured the dryness or distance that is increasing in relationships due to the constant busyness of the modern-day with people engrossed in Facebook, WhatsApp and work. Smita with her strong acting was successful in conveying the subject matter and purpose of the play to the audience. Due to the simple and direct language of the play, the audience seemed to relate it to their own lives.

Sameer Hajib directed the play and also gave background music, light arrangements were effectively directed by Kishore Batase and dance was directed by Nandini Mahurkar. Kavita Bakre was successful in keeping the costumes according to the theme of the play.

Spokesperson Atul Muzumdar said that Anant Gore, Vandana Gore, Someshwar Kher and Parvati Kher released the book written by Prasanna Kharikar, an organisation member before the play was staged. Along with this, the programme of Haldi Kunku of Chaitra month by Swarangini, the women’s wing of Swar Samvad, was celebrated with enthusiasm by all the women members of the organisation. Theatre worship was performed by Atul Rege and Ashwini Rege. Anant Gore, Vandana Gore, Someshwar Kher and Parvati Kher did the lighting of the lamp and garlanded the picture of Goddess Saraswati.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:24 AM IST