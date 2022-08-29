Ujjain: Man feared dead, another rescued as tractor falls in swollen Gambhir river

A tractor fell near the overflowing culvert on river Gambhir near Unhel in Ujjain on Sunday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A tractor plunged into the Gambhir river while crossing a culvert on Karnavad road near Unhel at 2 pm on Sunday. Two persons who were riding the tractor also fell into the river While nearby people were able to rescue one of them there was no sign of the other till late evening.

Shankarlal Anjana aged 45 years of Pipliya Saran was going to Unhel in a tractor along with Nanuram son of Hiralal. While crossing the culvert on the Gambhir river, the driver Shank Lal suddenly lost control of the tractor and it fell into the river.

As soon as the news of the incident spread, people started gathering on the banks of the river. Passers-by were able to save 70-year-old Nanuram Shankar Lal was not traced till late evening. Even after such a big incident, people continued to cross the culvert over which water was flowing. Police were present at the spot along with the administrative officers.

