Ujjain: Man commits suicide as wife elopes with lover

Ujjain: A 26-year-old man committed suicide in Soyat village on Saturday night after his wife allegedly eloped with her lover recently.

Mahesh, son of Roshan Giri consumed poisonous substance at home and he died during treatment. Police have handed over the body to deceased’s kin after postmortem.

The family members told police that the deceased’s wife Beena resident of Jhalawar has eloped with her lover some time ago.

Mahesh was keeping depressed after the incident and eventually he took the extreme step and ended his life. A case has been registered and a probe is underway.