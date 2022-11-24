Ujjain: Man booked for raping daughter-in-law

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A father-in-law brought her daughter-in-law from home on the false pretext of treatment and took her to the forest where he raped her. When its video reached the husband after going viral, the daughter-in-law reached the police station and filed a case of rape against the father-in-law.

The police said that a 25-year-old woman living under police station Bhatpachlana used to have back pain. Her father-in-law brought the daughter-in-law from the house on the pretext of getting treatment from a knowledgeable person on August 3 in Dhabla Phanta, village Rui. Here the father-in-law raped the daughter-in-law by taking her to the forest.

Somebody made a video of it. Recently, someone made the same video viral which reached the woman’s husband. When the husband inquired from the wife, she informed the father-in-law’s actions to the husband. Then both of them reached the Bhatpachlana police station and registered a case under section 376 of the IPC against the father-in-law.

The incident occurred on August 3 and the daughter-in-law had reached her maternal home on that day itself. There the police station seems to be Bhatpachlana but the incident site was in Bhairavgarh police station area. For this reason, Bhatpachlana police have handed over the matter to Bhairavgarh police for further investigation. In-charge TI Kirar said that the search for the accused has begun along with registering the statement of the woman.