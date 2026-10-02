Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple Starts Free Prasad & Bel Patra Distribution For Devotees

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple Starts Free Prasad Distribution For Devotees |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees visiting Ujjain's revered Mahakaleshwar Temple can now receive free prasad, flowers and belpatra offered to Baba Mahakal. The Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee opened a free prasad distribution counter inside the temple premises, allowing visitors to take home sacred offerings after darshan. The initiative aims to improve devotee convenience while ensuring that Baba Mahakal's prasad is easily available to every visitor at the revered Jyotirlinga temple.

The free prasad initiative began with the offering of around 1.25 quintals of mahaprasadi to Baba Mahakal. After the offering, the prasad was distributed among devotees visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Under the new arrangement, every devotee visiting the Ujjain temple will be able to receive prasad offered to Baba Mahakal free of cost. Flowers and belpatra offered at the temple will also be provided to devotees as blessings.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: On October 2, 2026, a divine Bhasma Aarti and grand shringar of Lord Mahakaleshwar were performed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. After the temple doors opened in the early hours, Lord Mahakaleshwar was bathed with water and milk, followed by shringar with… pic.twitter.com/rxE8QhKKGY — IANS (@ians_india) October 2, 2026

Counter Near Exit Channel

Deputy Collector and Deputy Administrator Simmi Yadav said the free prasad distribution counter has been opened near the exit channel inside the Mahakaleshwar Temple premises.

She said the initiative has been launched in line with the vision of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The main objective is to ensure that every devotee visiting the temple can easily receive Baba Mahakal's prasad.

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Focus On Devotee Convenience

The Mahakaleshwar Temple management said the initiative has been introduced keeping in mind the religious faith and convenience of devotees.

Officials believe the free prasad distribution system will make it easier for devotees to take home prasad and other sacred offerings after completing their darshan at the Ujjain temple.

Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, attracts a large number of devotees from Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country. The temple administration regularly introduces arrangements to manage the flow of devotees and improve facilities for visitors.