Ujjain: Mahakal temple expansion; VHP asks to administration to follow Follow SC’s order

Ujjain: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is very upset with the widening of road under the expansion plan of the Mahakal temple.

VHP discussed the matter with the people of Chardham Temple. VHP took feedback of the locals on the widening of the Mahakal temple expansion plan to the imposition of fee in the Bhasmarti.

In the meeting held in the presence of state Minister Sohan Vishwakarma, deep displeasure was expressed over the widening plan of the administration and the decisions being taken on the temple. VHP members said that the Supreme Court has asked to remove the encroachment in the radius of 500 metres but the administration is clearing encroachments in only 100 metres radius.

A large number of Hindus families are getting affected due the move of the administration, alleged VHP functionaries. People living here for generations face displacement due to the widening of the road and the security of the temple will be threatened.

In such a situation, this scope of widening should either be increased or the project be shevled. The suggestion to remove the mutton market located at the bottom of the Mahakal valley also came up in the meeting. After the suggestions received from the society, the VHP will make further plans. Under this, the matter will be discussed with the administrative officers to stop the scheme. Provincial Minister Sohan Vishwakarma said, the society has given suggestions. Based on the suggestions received, further planning will be done.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:34 AM IST