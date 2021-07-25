Ujjain: Mahakal Temple employee hypes questioning of youth, input on arrest of suspects by IB turns out to be rumor

Ujjain: The information that suspects have been arrested by the IB in the Mahakaleshwar temple has turned out to be a rumor.

Two days ago, during the visit of the collector and SP, 2 youths were interrogated for making a video. This incident was sensationalised by a temple employee.

He exaggerated this information before sharing it with the media. On Friday, collector Ashish Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla had gone to the temple to review the arrangements for Sawan.

Meanwhile, an officer of the Intelligence Department, spotted a young man who was making a video of the officers. On his orders the young man was stopped and interrogated.

He introduced himself as a sub-engineer. After the information was verified, he was released.

However, an employee shared this news with the media in an exaggerated form. The media, too ,released the news without verification. On Sunday, the district police force, special branch and many were hassled as they went about laying the rumor to rest.