e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain: Lecture of SEBI’s Dr Joshi held at AIS

Ujjain: Lecture of SEBI’s Dr Joshi held at AIS

To give this knowledge, to gain knowledge and to understand that knowledge, a workshop was organised at Akshat International School (AIS).

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 01:42 AM IST
article-image
AIS staff present a memento to Dr Amit Joshi. | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): In today’s era, when every person in society works hard to get extra income in some form or the other, in such a situation, by giving only a little time and maintaining regularity, you will have a huge amount of money by investing carefully.

These views were expressed by Dr Amit Joshi. To give this knowledge, to gain knowledge and to understand that knowledge, a workshop was organised at Akshat International School (AIS). Giving a guest introduction at the beginning of the programme, Ashwin Choukde, the co-ordinator of the school, said that Dr Joshi has been working as a resource and processing agent for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) since 2016.

In this event, the teachers of the school were guided by Dr Joshi on innovations in mutual fund equity investments. In the programme, the principal of the school, VS Job, academic director Rahul Pandya and the CCO of the school Rakhi Mehta welcomed Dr Joshi and presented him with a memento.

Read Also
Ujjain: NAAC gives B++ grade to Vikram University, which got ‘A’ grade in 2017
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Lecture of SEBI’s Dr Joshi held at AIS

Ujjain: Lecture of SEBI’s Dr Joshi held at AIS

Ujjain: Kumar Sanu musical night today

Ujjain: Kumar Sanu musical night today

Ujjain: UDA CEO instructs completion of commercial complex by December

Ujjain: UDA CEO instructs completion of commercial complex by December

Ujjain: NAAC gives B++ grade to Vikram University, which got ‘A’ grade in 2017

Ujjain: NAAC gives B++ grade to Vikram University, which got ‘A’ grade in 2017

Ujjain: Governor to open Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh on November 4

Ujjain: Governor to open Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh on November 4