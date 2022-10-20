Ujjain: Lecture of SEBI’s Dr Joshi held at AIS

AIS staff present a memento to Dr Amit Joshi. | FP Photo

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): In today’s era, when every person in society works hard to get extra income in some form or the other, in such a situation, by giving only a little time and maintaining regularity, you will have a huge amount of money by investing carefully.

These views were expressed by Dr Amit Joshi. To give this knowledge, to gain knowledge and to understand that knowledge, a workshop was organised at Akshat International School (AIS). Giving a guest introduction at the beginning of the programme, Ashwin Choukde, the co-ordinator of the school, said that Dr Joshi has been working as a resource and processing agent for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) since 2016.

In this event, the teachers of the school were guided by Dr Joshi on innovations in mutual fund equity investments. In the programme, the principal of the school, VS Job, academic director Rahul Pandya and the CCO of the school Rakhi Mehta welcomed Dr Joshi and presented him with a memento.