Indore

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:21 AM IST

Ujjain: Lamp decoration contest orgasnised

FP News Service
Ujjain: IQAC and painting department of the Government Girls Postgraduate College, Ujjain, is celebrating Art Week themed on folk arts from October 1 to October 8.

Sanja, lamp decoration, alpana and eligible decoration competitions are being organised for the college girls. A total of 25 girl students participated in the Sanja competition, they depicted various forms of Sanja on 2x2 card board with paper mache and paper. A total of 46 girls participated in the lamp decoration competition. Convener Dr Ranjana Wankhede said that head of department Dr Vikrant Shah and Dr Dolly Rochlani are conducting the competition. An exhibition of the work of the contestants will be organised and awards will be given away to the the winners.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:21 AM IST
RECENT STORIES

