Ujjain: Alpana competition held under arts week at GGPGC

Ujjain: An Alpana competition was organised on Tuesday in which 35 girl students of undergraduate and postgraduate classes of Government Girls Post-graduate College participated.

Various competitions are being organised in GGPGC by the department of drawing and IQAC under the arts week on the theme of folk arts. The event aims to make the girl students aware of Indian culture.

The students made attractive Alpana. The competition was conducted by the head of painting department Dr Ranjana Wankhede, Dr Vikrant Shah and Dr Dali Rochlani. The results of these competitions will be declared on the last day of arts week.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:45 AM IST