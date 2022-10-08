Ujjain: Labourers sit in front of admin HQ to seek due wages

labourers/ Representational image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The labourers of Dhimarkheda tehsil of Katni district were hired by a farm owner who did not give them wages. These workers sat in front of the Vikramaditya administrative complex since Thursday night and requested the administrative officers to help them provide their wages. Narendra Kumar Loni, among the workers, said that his family of about 40 members had come to Ujjain to earn wages. Soybean was harvested from September 18 to 20 on the field of lawyer Malavat living in Ishankhedi of Nagda tehsil and then harvested from September 23 to 28 on the field of Mukesh Bagada, a resident of Borkheda.

According to the labourers, the wage was fixed at Rs 450 per person, but now at the time of giving the money, the farm owner is paying Rs 700 per pair. 48 thousand rupees have to be taken from lawyer Kumawat and Rs 59 thousand from Mukesh Bagada. Due to a lack of money as no wages were given to them, the whole family came on foot from Nagda to Ujjain and spent the night living near the railway station. They had to fill their stomachs by eating at Bhandara. Now they are requesting the administrative officials for wages. The farm owners' lawyers Malavat and Mukesh Bagada said that the payment of Rs 700 per pair per person was fixed for the labourers who came from Katni, but after working the labourers are asking for more money.