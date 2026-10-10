Ujjain Kshipra River Gets Narmada Water For October 10 Holy Dip, Thousands Gather For Sarva Pitru Amavasya | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The administration is supplying Narmada water to the Kshipra river for devotees taking a holy dip on Oct 10, marking Shanishchari Amavasya and Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Water is being transported through a pipeline to Triveni and stored up to Gau Ghat. It will be released further before bathing begins at Triveni, Ram Ghat and other ghats.

Barely a week after the monsoon's withdrawal, the Kshipra is again dependent on another river for ritual bathing.

Municipal Corporation additional commissioner Pawan Singh said approximately 0.8 cusecs of water had been supplied daily through the Narmada pipeline for the past three to four days.

Bathing will begin at midnight and continue until Saturday afternoon. Sprinklers have also been installed along the ghats.

The Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) charges Rs 22.60 per 1,000 litres. Letters are sent to the public health engineering department to facilitate payment at the prescribed rate.

Thousands throng Siddhwat, Gayakotha for Pitru Paksha (PIC-3)

Thousands of devotees thronged Siddhwat and Gayakotha on Friday, Ashwin Krishna Chaturdashi, seeking ancestral blessings for peace and prosperity. Queues stretching nearly one kilometre formed at both locations.

At Siddhwat, the Chaturvedi family began the milk anointment ritual early in the morning, continuing until 'Shayan Aarti'.

Priest Surendra Chaturvedi said 'Chhappan Bhog', comprising 56 offerings, was presented to Baba Siddhnath. Devotees witnessed the religious ceremony throughout the day.

Chaturvedi expects another large gathering on Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

At Gayakotha, queues extended to Agar Naka, while 'Tarpan' and 'Pind Daan' rituals continued at both sites.

On Saturday, Baba Siddhnath will receive 'Ashtameva Shringar' using eight varieties of dry fruits, along with traditional cannabis adornment, marking Sarva Pitru Amavasya.