Ujjain: Kin of accident victim gherao police station

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Relatives of an accident victim and local residents gheraoed Madhav Nagar police station on Monday demanding action against the guilty in connection with a road accident which took place near power house on Maksi Road on intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. The demonstrators sought immediate arrest of the driver responsible for the accident and financial help to the kin of the deceased.

The 28-year-old Mayur Sunere, his wife Divya, daughter Gungun and son Divyanshu, were heading home when their scooter was hit by a speeding car. Divyanshu died on the spot, while other family members sustained injuries. Condition of Mayur, Divya and Gungun, who are hospitalised, remains critical.

On Monday, the relatives of Mayur demonstrated at the Madhav Nagar police station and put their problems before station in-charge Manish Lodha.

It is being said that there were two people in the car which had the registration number of Bhopal. The driver was reportedly drunk. After the accident, the occupants of the car fled from the site leaving the car on the spot. Police have registered a case against the driver of the car.

Mayur’s brother Pankaj said that the police were not taking prompt action in the matter. The car driver is yet to be traced.