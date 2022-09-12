Ujjain: Khachrod team wins dist-level inter-school quiz contest

District education officer Anand Sharma addresses the participating teams during the district-level quiz competition. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A team comprising Mansi Kaushal, Akshat Sharma, Ayan Mansoori of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Khachrod got the distinction of being selected for the state-level competition by getting the first position in a district-level quiz competition.

The team of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Narwar came second and Government Urdu Girls School Madargate secured the third place. The winners were given gold medals and the three teams received gift vouchers of two nights and three days package from the MP Tourism Development Corporation. School of Excellence Ujjain ranked fourth, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Barnagar ranked fifth and Government Model Girls School, Mahidpur ranked sixth. They got silver medals and gift vouchers for one night and two days tour packages.

The quiz was organised by the Government Maharani Laxmibai Girls School, Sarafa. In this competition, 125 teams from all the six development blocks of district participated. In each team, three students were allowed to solve the question paper together. A total of 100 questions were asked in 10 sections in the question paper. First six teams participated in the multimedia quiz. The quiz master was Brajesh Sharma, and the assistant quiz master Anamika Dubey conducted it. District education officer Anand Sharma, ADPC Girish Tiwari, Rajendra Shukla, school principal and convener Mukesh Trivedi were also present.