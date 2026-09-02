Ujjain KD Gate Road Widening: Mosque Portions Removed Amid Protest, Further Action Put On Hold | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Nikas Chauraha-Bada Pull road widening project, work to remove a portion of a religious site beyond KD Gate began on Tuesday. A large police contingent was deployed alongside the Municipal Corporation team during the operation.

Additional municipal commissioner (Simhastha) Santosh Tagore said the religious site fell within the area earmarked for road widening and was being removed through mutual coordination.

He added that everyone was extending their cooperation for the Simhastha preparations.

As preparations gather pace, the administration's team returned to the KD Gate area on Tuesday to remove portions of Madina Masjid and Jamiatul Quraish Qassaban Masjid during the road-widening operation.

As soon as the JCB began the demolition work, members of the Muslim community protested, leading to arguments and heated exchanges with the police.

Additional police personnel were deployed to prevent the situation from escalating. Shahid Khan, a member of the mosque committee, said the mosque is around 100 to 150 years old.

He said the community had cooperated with the road-widening project by giving up portions of shops as well. They demand that around 2 to 3 feet of the mosque structure be spared.

Members of the community associated with Madina Masjid and Jamiatul Quraish Qassaban Masjid also reached the spot and presented their concerns before the administration.

Shaher qazi Khaliqur Rahman said the matter would be discussed with the administration in a meeting.

Further action will be taken in accordance with the decision reached during the meeting. A large number of Municipal Corporation officials, employees and police personnel remained deployed at the site during the operation.

Following discussions between the administration and members of the Muslim community, further action has temporarily been put on hold.

The KD Gate Road widening work is expected to continue as part of preparations for Simhastha 2028.