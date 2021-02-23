Ujjain: Kavita's performance, talk on Odissi dance enthrall students

Ujjain: Inaugurating the SPIC MACAY-SRF Virasat-2021 series here on Tuesday renowned Odissi dancer Kavita Dwivedi performed at Mahakal Group of Institutes and in Government Higher Secondary School Pawasa.

She started with a talk about Odissi dance. She said that the two dance forms of Odisha, Mahari and Gotipua dance have paved their way to Odissi’s birth. The Mahari dance was performed by the devdasis of Jagannath Temple of Puri until it was banned by our government. Whereas, Gotipua dance can be still witnessed at different dance festivals of Odisha and is performed by young boys in the age group of 6-14 years in the female attire only. Kavita explained about the three different styles of Odissi dance and their basic differences like style and costume.

She referred to the sequence of Odissi’s traditional repertoire which starts with Mangalacharan that includes Trikhandi Pranam or three fold salutations to the God, to the Guru and the audience, followed by Sthayi or Batu, Pallavi, Abhinaya and then are concluded with Mokhshya.

Like its name which means spiritual liberation, this dance attempts to convey a sense of spiritual release and soul liberation of the dancer. All these knowledge about this traditional art form enlightened the students with the rich Indian culture. In between these sessions, the students asked several questions to which Kavita gave solutions.

SPIC MACAY state convener Pankaj Agrawal said that as part of her demonstration Kavita Dwivedi presented a Mangalacharan based on Lord Krishna in Raag Desh composed by Lakshmikant Parit and explaining the beauty of lord Jagannath. On Wednesday, she will perform in Bhartiya College at 10 am and in Government High School Lasudiasoda, Maksi Road at 12.30 pm.