Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:05 AM IST

Ujjain : Kathak dancers Avani and Ananya make Ujjain proud

FP News Service
Avni and Ananya | FP

Ujjain: City’s Kathak dancers Avani Shukla and Ananya Gaur have earned laurels for the Ujjain. They secured the top spot in the National Dance Olympic Incredible Art and Culture - 2021 Classical Dance Kathak Duet Competition.

The competition was organised by the International Dance Council; Akshaya Nritya was organised by Samrat Kala Mandir, Nagpur, Maharashtra, a UNESCO member organisation. Avani and Ananya are associated with Pratibha Sangeet Kala Sansthan and have been receiving training in classical dance Kathak since 15 years under the guidance of Kathak dance guru Dr Padmaja Raghuvanshi and Pratibha Raghuvanshi Elchi.

Ujjain: Khushboo's Kathak performance in praise of Lord Shiva enthralls audience

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:05 AM IST
