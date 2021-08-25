Ujjain : Kathak dancers Avani and Ananya make Ujjain proud

Ujjain: City’s Kathak dancers Avani Shukla and Ananya Gaur have earned laurels for the Ujjain. They secured the top spot in the National Dance Olympic Incredible Art and Culture - 2021 Classical Dance Kathak Duet Competition.

The competition was organised by the International Dance Council; Akshaya Nritya was organised by Samrat Kala Mandir, Nagpur, Maharashtra, a UNESCO member organisation. Avani and Ananya are associated with Pratibha Sangeet Kala Sansthan and have been receiving training in classical dance Kathak since 15 years under the guidance of Kathak dance guru Dr Padmaja Raghuvanshi and Pratibha Raghuvanshi Elchi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:05 AM IST