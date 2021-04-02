Ujjain: Khushboo's Kathak performance in praise of Lord Shiva enthralls audience

Ujjain: Kathak artist Khushboo Panchal showcases her Kathak moves at the International Performing Arts Festival held at Bhubaneswar (Odisha). In this concert, she presented a Kathak performance on cultural history of Odisha.

After long lockdown period, the event was organised at the Jaidev Bhawan, where she gave a performance in the praise of Lord Mahakal and Lord Jagannath.

Her performance was appreciated by ex-Chief Minister of state Girdhar Gamang. Renowned artistes and directors of South Indian Film Industry and artistes of Odisha were also glad with her performance.