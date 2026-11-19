Ujjain Kalidas Samaroh 2026 Faces Last-Minute Uncertainty Over Chief Guests As ₹4.35 Crore Festival Begins November 21 | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the 68th Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh, scheduled to begin on Nov 21, face organisational hurdles as chief guests for the inaugural and closing ceremonies remain unconfirmed, with barely two days left.

The prestigious festival, celebrating Mahakavi Kalidas's literary and cultural legacy, has repeatedly faced last-minute uncertainty over distinguished guests despite advance announcement of dates.

Earlier editions attracted Presidents, Vice-Presidents, Prime Ministers, Lok Sabha Speakers, Governors, writers, Sanskrit scholars and leading cultural personalities, enhancing the festival's national stature.

According to sources, the state government is attempting to invite Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan or Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the inauguration. However, neither has reportedly confirmed acceptance.

Although the invitation card design is ready, printing remains suspended pending confirmation. Sources said printed invitations would carry only the names of guests attending the closing ceremony.

Kalidas Sanskrit Academy director Govind Gandhe said information received from Bhopal indicated that guests had been finalised, but clarity was awaited on their participation in the opening and closing ceremonies.

Budget rises to Rs 4.35 cr

The government has allocated Rs 4.35 crore for the 2026 festival, Rs 1.35 crore more than last year's Rs 3 crore allocation, marking an increase of nearly 45%.

In 2025, actual expenditure stood at Rs 2,28,56,567 against the sanctioned Rs 3 crore budget.

The substantial increase has also generated discussion over the festival's expenditure and arrangements.

National Handicrafts Fair cancelled

The National Handicrafts Fair, associated with Kalidas Samaroh for nearly 25 years, will not be organised this year.

Introduced to attract visitors to the festival venue, the fair was traditionally organised by the Zila Panchayat and drew large crowds over the years.

However, the authorities have not disclosed any reason for discontinuing the popular event this year.

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