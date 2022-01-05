Ujjain: Janpad CEO caught red-handed taking bribe

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) posted at Tarana Janapad Panchayat while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, an official said.

The CEO, KP Singh was taking a bribe from the Sarpanch of Belari village against sanctioning a RCC road in the village.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP), EOW, Sanjeev Pathak said that Sarpanch Ramchandra Dhakad had lodged a complaint against CEO, Janpad Panchayat Tarana for demanding bribes.

“EOW verified the complainant’s claims and later laid a trap. He was arrested red-handed. We have informed his department regarding the action taken against him,” Pathak told journalists.

