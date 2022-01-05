Ujjain: Comedian Kiku Sharma's photograph 'illegally' used in posters of Thahaka Sammelan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Comedian as well as film and Television actor Kiku Sharda has objected to his photograph being used in posters by organizers of International Thakaha Sammelan in Ujjain.

Urging organizers to remove his photograph from posters with immediate effect, Sharda said that he would take legal action as his photograph was used without his consent.

Sharda is known as Bachcha Yadav of the Kapil Sharma show. In his video message released on social media, he categorically said that she had not given consent to any organizer in Ujjain.

“I came to know about the poster in which the organizers have claimed that I am participating in Thahaka Sammelan. I am informing my fans that neither I am participating in the programme nor I have given consent. The organizers are misusing my name. I will take legal action,” Sharada said in his video message.

According to information, posters of 22th International Thahaka Sammelan have been put across the city. Name of Dr Mahendra Yadav is mentioned as the organizer.

The posters also have photographs of Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav and Bollywood actor Chanki Pandey.

Dr Mahendra Yadav could not be contacted for comments on the issue, till filing this report.

