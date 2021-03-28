Ujjain: Innovation is the backbone of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says Dr Gajendra Dixit

Ujjain: Transforming of knowledge into products and processes to float into the market can give pace to Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and Vocal for Local Initiative. The students can play a major role in thinking out of the box and using the laws and principles of science and management to resolve daily life problems. Innovation is doing a thing in a new way and it requires a mindset which is ever questioning, in constant learning mode, can foresee alternate picture of future, is creative, dares to challenge the status quo and uses imagination before experience.

These were the words of Dr Gajendra Dixit, professor and head of mechanical engineering department, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal. He was speaking as an invited distinguished speaker in the national webinar on “Innovations in Daily Life under the Intellectual Property Ecosystem” organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Government Girls Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) under the Business Incubation Centre SYNERGY of the college.

Dr Dixit who holds eight patents for his innovative products displayed videos of automatic washing machine and cost effective ventilator developed under his guidance in his institute during COVID crisis.

He also elaborated how existing wash basins were converted into foot operated wash basins at a cost of Rs 150 only. He showed several examples of small innovations in daily lives like drip catching coffee mug, toothpaste squeezer, card board cum table school bag, anti-tangle ear phone chain, pedalling washing machine, edible tea cup, scissors for kitchen and cost-effective agriculture equipment.

In another webinar on “Roadmap to Patent Creation under the IPR Regime”, Dr Savita Dixit, professor and head of chemistry department, MANIT Bhopal said that the products do not have to be very big or sophisticated to get patented.

She said that simple and small innovations can be patented provided they are novel, unique and have utility for the society. She holds five patents for her products and processes and elaborated the processes of three R’s reduce, recycle and reuse for environmental protection and resource management. She described the process of converting waste into best through addressing the physical and chemical properties of different substances. She also explained the process of obtaining time bound patents for one’s innovations.

Principal Dr Anita Manchandia, in her presidential address, said that the students are full of potential and establishing innovation hubs, business incubation centres, start ups in the higher education institutions can help in achieving micro objectives like ease of living life, taking lab to land, self-employment, entrepreneurship development to attainment of the macro goals of economic growth and national development with self reliance.

